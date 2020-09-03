Man wanted for firing at Sacramento cop killed in standoff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A man wanted on suspicion of firing at a Sacramento police sergeant nearly a month ago has been shot and killed during a standoff with officers.

The Sacramento County coroner’s office confirmed Thursday that the man was 50-year-old Albert Wheeler.

Police had been looking for him after he fired several shots at a police sergeant on Aug. 4 and fled in a pickup truck. On Tuesday, detectives tracked Wheeler to a house a few miles from the initial encounter. Police say after a three-hour standoff with negotiators, he ran out of the house with a handgun. An officer fired several rounds, and Wheeler died at the scene.

