Advertisement

Man wanted for firing at Sacramento cop killed in standoff

Albert Wheeler
Albert Wheeler(BATF)
By Associated P:ress
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A man wanted on suspicion of firing at a Sacramento police sergeant nearly a month ago has been shot and killed during a standoff with officers.

The Sacramento County coroner’s office confirmed Thursday that the man was 50-year-old Albert Wheeler.

Police had been looking for him after he fired several shots at a police sergeant on Aug. 4 and fled in a pickup truck. On Tuesday, detectives tracked Wheeler to a house a few miles from the initial encounter. Police say after a three-hour standoff with negotiators, he ran out of the house with a handgun. An officer fired several rounds, and Wheeler died at the scene.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Zachary Cage of Shim's Surplus Supply Co.

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Health

Sisolak: Nevada COVID-19 numbers improve, state not ready to reopen

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By staff
“One of the things I’ve learned and the lesson that sticks with me is that we have to be careful with reopening and aggressive with our mitigation,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said.

News

Matt Johnson of ImBIB Custom Brews

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

University of Nevada Reno warns student about inappropriate behavior

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
UNR says students can be disciplined for parties that violate COVID-19 safety rules.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No change for Washoe County’s COVID plans, bars must stay closed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
This is the third week of meetings for the state COVID-19 Task Force.

Fire

Slink Fire now estimated at 14,700 acres

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
An expected heatwave will be a concern for crews over Labor Day weekend.

Coronavirus

Gov. Sisolak to update COVID-19 situation in Nevada at 3pm

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Governor will providing an update after today's meeting of the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force.

News

“Nice guys or compliant owners will finish last,” Reno bar owners frustrated with closure

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force will again look at the idea, of reopening bars in Washoe County.

News

UNR and local law enforcement working to stop student house parties

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) and local law enforcement are working to stop student house parties. Public health officials said parties are causing COVID-19 to spread in Washoe County.

News

Staying Water Safe This Holiday Weekend

Updated: 16 hours ago
Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue officials say wearing a personal floatation device, or life jacket, can be the difference between life or death when in the water.