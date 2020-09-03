Advertisement

Highland Ranch Parkway closed after head-on accident

The scene of a head-on crash on Highland Ranch parkway.
The scene of a head-on crash on Highland Ranch parkway.(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)
By Staff
Sep. 3, 2020
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A head-on crash on Highland Ranch Parkway has closed the road Thursday afternoon between Apple Blossom Drive and Midnight Drive, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

At least one person had to be extricated, TMFR reported. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There was no estimated time when the road will reopen.

