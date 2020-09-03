Gov. Sisolak to update COVID-19 situation in Nevada at 3pm

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Steve Sisolak will update the state today at 3pm on Nevada’s COVID-19 response.

The news conference will be held in Las Vegas. We will carry the news conference live on KOLO 8 News Now at 3pm.

The Nevada State COVID-19 Task Force is getting updates from counties on the watch list, which includes Washoe, Lander, Nye, Lyon, Churchill, Elko and Clark Counties.

Nevada COVID 19 Task Force The state COVID Task Force is getting updates on the counties under watch, including Washoe. Posted by KOLO 8 News Now on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.