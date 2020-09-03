Gov. Sisolak to update COVID-19 situation in Nevada at 3pm
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:19 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Steve Sisolak will update the state today at 3pm on Nevada’s COVID-19 response.
The news conference will be held in Las Vegas. We will carry the news conference live on KOLO 8 News Now at 3pm.
The Nevada State COVID-19 Task Force is getting updates from counties on the watch list, which includes Washoe, Lander, Nye, Lyon, Churchill, Elko and Clark Counties.
