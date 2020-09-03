Advertisement

Giant Red Cross warehouse to move from USA Parkway

Inside the 125,000 square foot warehouse at USA Parkway in Sparks
Inside the 125,000 square foot warehouse at USA Parkway in Sparks(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada’s time on the stage is about to end when it comes to helping in major disasters. A giant Red Cross warehouse used to house desperately needed materials for disaster victims will soon be moving out of state.

“There is only five of them in the United States, and Reno is the second biggest, and it does, we do ship all over the world,” said Randy Beith, warehouse manager back in 2015. . Beith underscored the importance of the warehouse located on USA Parkway.

The operation was hopping back in 2015 when the Butte Fire, Valley Fire, and Rough Fire had hit areas of California.

Materials from the warehouse were pulled and could be sent to anywhere in the country as other warehouses closer to the disasters ran out of supplies.

If anyone wondered how a Red Cross dollar was spent, they had to look no further than this warehouse and others like it.

But now this warehouse is changing locations; coincidentally for the very reason it was the focus of a story back in 2015.

“They decided to move the warehouse to a place it would be more likely to be utilized in a quick response,” says Mary Powell with the Red Cross. “So, California is a little more likely to have large scale disasters with a higher population and just more frequency of disaster needs,” she says. Powell says our area will still have supplies to respond to local disasters just not to the scale afforded at warehouses like the one moving from USA Parkway.

And if a major disaster occurs here chances are good the warehouse in Sacramento will be the first to send additional and much needed supplies. Even though the warehouse isn’t expected to move until the first of October, it is still being utilized today.

Supplies from the warehouse area being shipped to victims of Hurricane Laura.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UNR, Vitalant to host blood drive week of Labor Day

Updated: 16 hours ago
UNR, Vitalant to host blood drive week of Labor day

News

Agave straws the new wave in environmentally friendly dining

Updated: 16 hours ago
Agave straws the new wave in environmentally friendly dining

News

Libertarians hold rally in Reno

Updated: 16 hours ago
An estimated 50 libertarians came to Reno's Idlewild Park Wednesday evening to hear from VP nominee Jeremy "Spike" Cohen

KOLO Cares

Pet Supermarket holds month long fundraiser for local Humane Society

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Pet Supermarket will sell bandannas, paw prints and asks for dry cat food donations for local Human Society

Latest News

KOLO Cares

World War II veteran reflects on service 75 years later

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:00 AM PDT
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
World War II veterans reflects on service 75 years later.

KOLO Cares

Laundry Love volunteers help pay for laundry loads

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:43 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Helping the community one load at a time

KOLO Cares

Boys & Girls Club encourages youth inclusivity and diversity

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:32 PM PDT
|
By Abel Garcia
The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is addressing racism through various programs that are aimed to create a better future for the next generation.

News

Carson Railbikes give unique view of Carson Canyon

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:10 AM PDT
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
Carson Railbikes provide a unique view of the Carson Canyon

News

Ashlee's Toy Closet collecting donations for fire victims

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:52 PM PDT
Ashlee's Toy Closet collecting donations for fire victims through the week before driving to Vacaville, California to donate the toys.

KOLO Cares

Preventing wildfires on the Tahoe Rim Trail

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:41 AM PDT
|
By Josh Little
Thousands of people hike the Tahoe Rim Trail every year, but there are a few things you should know to prevent a wildfire.