Giant Red Cross warehouse to move from USA Parkway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada’s time on the stage is about to end when it comes to helping in major disasters. A giant Red Cross warehouse used to house desperately needed materials for disaster victims will soon be moving out of state.

“There is only five of them in the United States, and Reno is the second biggest, and it does, we do ship all over the world,” said Randy Beith, warehouse manager back in 2015. . Beith underscored the importance of the warehouse located on USA Parkway.

The operation was hopping back in 2015 when the Butte Fire, Valley Fire, and Rough Fire had hit areas of California.

Materials from the warehouse were pulled and could be sent to anywhere in the country as other warehouses closer to the disasters ran out of supplies.

If anyone wondered how a Red Cross dollar was spent, they had to look no further than this warehouse and others like it.

But now this warehouse is changing locations; coincidentally for the very reason it was the focus of a story back in 2015.

“They decided to move the warehouse to a place it would be more likely to be utilized in a quick response,” says Mary Powell with the Red Cross. “So, California is a little more likely to have large scale disasters with a higher population and just more frequency of disaster needs,” she says. Powell says our area will still have supplies to respond to local disasters just not to the scale afforded at warehouses like the one moving from USA Parkway.

And if a major disaster occurs here chances are good the warehouse in Sacramento will be the first to send additional and much needed supplies. Even though the warehouse isn’t expected to move until the first of October, it is still being utilized today.

Supplies from the warehouse area being shipped to victims of Hurricane Laura.

