Brush fire burning near Red Rock Road and US 395 is stopped

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5 P.M. UPDATE: Forward progress has been stopped on the fire, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

The scene of a fire on Red Rock Road near U.s. 395. (Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)

ORIGINAL STORY: Emergency crews are responding to a brush fire on Red Rock Road near U.S. 395.

The fire is burning near a Shell convenience store in the 8700 block of Red Rock Road. It was reported about 4:07 p.m.

The Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center reports it is 5 acres.

We have a crew on the way.

