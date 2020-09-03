Brush fire burning near Red Rock Road and US 395 is stopped
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:38 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5 P.M. UPDATE: Forward progress has been stopped on the fire, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.
ORIGINAL STORY: Emergency crews are responding to a brush fire on Red Rock Road near U.S. 395.
The fire is burning near a Shell convenience store in the 8700 block of Red Rock Road. It was reported about 4:07 p.m.
The Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center reports it is 5 acres.
We have a crew on the way.
