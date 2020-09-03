Advertisement

Brush fire burning near Red Rock Road and US 395 is stopped

A fire on Red Rock Road near U.S. 395.
A fire on Red Rock Road near U.S. 395.(Jocelyn Oviedo)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:38 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5 P.M. UPDATE: Forward progress has been stopped on the fire, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

The scene of a fire on Red Rock Road near U.s. 395.
The scene of a fire on Red Rock Road near U.s. 395.(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)

ORIGINAL STORY: Emergency crews are responding to a brush fire on Red Rock Road near U.S. 395.

The fire is burning near a Shell convenience store in the 8700 block of Red Rock Road. It was reported about 4:07 p.m.

The Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center reports it is 5 acres.

We have a crew on the way.

Red Rock Road fire picture
Red Rock Road fire picture(KOLO)

