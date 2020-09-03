Advertisement

Baseball great Tom Seaver dies

In this July 9, 1969, file photo, New York Mets right-handed pitcher Tom Seaver makes a second-inning delivery against the Chicago Cubs at New York's Shea Stadium where he hurled a one-hitter in a 4-0 victory. (AP Photo/File)
In this July 9, 1969, file photo, New York Mets right-handed pitcher Tom Seaver makes a second-inning delivery against the Chicago Cubs at New York's Shea Stadium where he hurled a one-hitter in a 4-0 victory. (AP Photo/File)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:40 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - - Tom Seaver was so good, he was given two nicknames.

The man called “Tom Terrific” and “The Franchise” has died at age 75. He had battled dementia for several years.

Seaver was selected by the Mets in a special draft in 1966 after his contract with the Braves was nullified by Major League Baseball. He spent just one year in the minors and won the 1967 National League Rookie of the Year with a 16-13 record and 2.76 ERA for the last-place Mets.

Seaver won the Cy Young three times, all with the Mets. He remains the franchise leader in most career categories, including 198 victories, 2,541 strikeouts.

Seaver was the first pitcher in major league history with eight consecutive seasons of at least 200 strikeouts. He also was a 20-game winner in 1969, ’71, ’72, 75, and ’77.

Seaver finished his Hall of Fame career with a 311-205 record, a 2.86 ERA, 3,640 strikeouts, 61 shutouts and 231 complete games.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Sports

Former Wolf Pack football star publishes new children’s book

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:51 AM PDT
|
By Josh Little
Former Wolf Pack football player Stefphon Jefferson has published his first children’s book

News

Reno 1868 FC puts match on pause to stand against police brutality

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:50 PM PDT
7:00 and 8:46 marks bring awareness to Jacob Blake and George Floyd

News

William Hill doing just fine after three days of sports postponements

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:53 PM PDT
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Handle moved from Wednesday to Friday with games expected to resume Saturday

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:27 PM PDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Latest News

News

Reno’s Osborne catapults career after runner-up finish at U.S. Amateur Championship

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:59 PM PDT
|
By Mike Stefansson
The Bishop Manogue graduate, 20, outlasted all but one in a field of 264 golfers, earning him a spot at the Masters and U.S. Open in 2021.

News

Wolf Pack’s director of athletics talks postponed season, future outlook

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:54 PM PDT
|
By Mike Stefansson
Doug Knuth says it'll be possible to move fall sports to the spring, but not without logistical challenges.

News

Reno 1868 FC loses frustrating match to Sacramento 1-0

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:40 AM PDT
Reno 1868 FC loses frustrating match to Sacramento 1-0

News

1868 the number of missed calls as Reno falls to Sacramento 1-0

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:30 AM PDT
Reno 1868 finds itself in a tie for first place in Group A after a frustrating loss to Sacramento 1-0

News

Wolf Pack’s team physician reacts to season cancellation and increased worries around COVID-19 and athletes

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:46 AM PDT
|
By Mike Stefansson
Dr. Tony Islas says while Nevada's COVID-19 precautions were successful, the status nationwide simply can't allow for a season to happen.

News

Mountain West cancels fall sports season as COVID-19 cripples college sports

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:14 AM PDT
|
By Mike Stefansson
The Wolf Pack won't compete this fall in football, volleyball, women's soccer and cross country.