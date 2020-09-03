Advertisement

3 Washoe elementary schools have new COVID-19 infections

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:37 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has learned of three new COVID-19 cases at three elementary schools.

The school district is working with the Washoe County Health District to do contact tracing.

There was one positive at both Stead Elementary School and Double Diamond Elementary School. There will be no exclusions from those schools due to the new cases, the school district said.

There was also a positive case at Nick Poulakidas Elementary School. There are “some preliminary 24-hour exclusions while further contact tracing occurs,” the school district reported.

The schools are being cleaned following local and federal cleaning guidelines.

