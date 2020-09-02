Wednesday AM Weather

Here comes the heat! Temperatures are on the way back up over the next few days, with records likely by the weekend. Air quality will also degrade some, as smoke starts to drift back in on a light, westerly to southerly breeze. Stay cool out there! -Jeff
Northeasterly wind will improve air quality for most areas through Wednesday. Expect temperatures to be relatively cool overnights, with seasonal highs on Tuesday. High pressure will pump up the heat for the rest of the week and Labor Day Weekend. Highs in the triple digits are possible for western Nevada valleys, with low 90s even for some Sierra locations. -Jeff
Areas of smoke will continue to drift into western Nevada and the Sierra at times through the weekend from the North Complex of fires in Plumas and Lassen Counties. Dry air will allow for decent overnight cooling, even as afternoon temperatures climb above average. A back-door cold front will not bring much weather change late in the weekend, but it will drop temperatures a few degrees for early next week. Another period of intense heat is possible as we welcome September. -Jeff
Mostly sunny, hazy skies are in the forecast through the weekend, with temperatures just above average for late August. A few afternoon and evening T-storms are possible, especially in the Sierra and north of I-80. A slight cool-down comes early next week, followed by more heat by Wednesday. -Jeff
Not as hot on Thursday, as highs will be around average for most areas. Drier air will allow for a cooler morning and we will be storm-free by afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze will continue to drift into the region. The weekend will start hotter, but there is a chance of more of a cool-down early next week. -Jeff