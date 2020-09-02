Advertisement

Tyler Perry is now a billionaire, Forbes says

Tyler Perry has joined an elite group that includes Oprah Winfrey, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.
Tyler Perry has joined an elite group that includes Oprah Winfrey, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Tyler Perry has joined an elite group that includes Oprah Winfrey, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

Forbes reported that the filmmaker is officially worth $1 billion.

The newly minted billionaire owns the rights to all 22 of his movies, which have grossed nearly $1 billion to date.

Perry also owns more than 1,200 TV episodes, two dozen plays and a 330-acre studio lot in Atlanta.

