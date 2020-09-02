Tourism authority to buy idled Las Vegas Monorail for $24M

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The idled Las Vegas Monorail is being bought by the local tourism authority with plans to arrange the system’s second Chapter 11 bankruptcy after 16 years of operation by a not-for-profit corporation.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday approved spending $24.26 million to acquire the 3.9-mile elevated train system.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Clark County Commission also approved the move. The system shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It makes six north-south stops serving the Las Vegas Convention Center and several hotel-casinos east of the Las Vegas Strip.

