Advertisement

Tourism authority to buy idled Las Vegas Monorail for $24M

In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, a monorail with a Google advertisement passes the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES International in Las Vegas. The idled Las Vegas Monorail is being bought by the local tourism authority with plans to arrange the system's second Chapter 11 bankruptcy after 16 years of operation by a not-for-profit corporation. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, a monorail with a Google advertisement passes the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES International in Las Vegas. The idled Las Vegas Monorail is being bought by the local tourism authority with plans to arrange the system's second Chapter 11 bankruptcy after 16 years of operation by a not-for-profit corporation. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:20 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The idled Las Vegas Monorail is being bought by the local tourism authority with plans to arrange the system’s second Chapter 11 bankruptcy after 16 years of operation by a not-for-profit corporation.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday approved spending $24.26 million to acquire the 3.9-mile elevated train system.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Clark County Commission also approved the move. The system shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It makes six north-south stops serving the Las Vegas Convention Center and several hotel-casinos east of the Las Vegas Strip.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Latest News

Crime

Police looking for suspects who tried to pull victim into van

Updated: 1 hours ago
It happened Tuesday in the parking lot near the TJ Maxx & Home Goods on Kietzke Lane.

Fire

Crews respond to fire at senior care home on 10th Street

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Officials said a new roof was being installed and some of the hot tar started a fire.

Coronavirus

Churchill County reports second COVID-19 death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Only 1 patient is currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Churchill County.

Crime

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect after receiving tips

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The suspect is accused of striking the deputy with his motorcycle.

Latest News

Fire

Slink Fire now estimated at 14,200 acres

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The Slink Fire which caused the evacuation of the communities of Walker and Coleville is still active though no longer threatening,

KOLO Cares

Food Bank of Northern Nevada raising awareness on food insecurity amid pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The month of September is dedicated to raise awareness on food insecurity. According to Feeding America’s study on “The Impact of the Coronavirus on Local Food Security” Nevada is likely to be one of the hardest hit states as it relates to food insecurity.

Fire

Evacuations lifted for Slink Fire in Mono County

Updated: 9 hours ago
The lightning-sparked fire started Saturday, August 29, 2020

News

USDA extends free school meal program

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Slink Fire slowing down, homeowners returning to Walker and Coleville

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

USDA extends free school meal program till December

Updated: 10 hours ago
The US Department of Agriculture is extending a free school meal program to millions of children.