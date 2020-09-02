TMCC student tests positive for COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) has confirmed that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

That student is now in isolation at their home.

The student attended classes at the TMCC Meadowood Center on Neil Road in Reno. The student is not believed to have been at any other TMCC facilities.

TMCC and the Washoe County Health District are now conducting contact tracing to determine who might have had contact with the student.

