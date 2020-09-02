Advertisement

TMCC student tests positive for COVID-19

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) has confirmed that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

That student is now in isolation at their home.

The student attended classes at the TMCC Meadowood Center on Neil Road in Reno. The student is not believed to have been at any other TMCC facilities.

TMCC and the Washoe County Health District are now conducting contact tracing to determine who might have had contact with the student.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Starting Sept. 21 through the end of January 2021, all national office staff will be subjected to a mandatory three-week furlough.

Coronavirus

Depression, anxiety spike amid outbreak and turbulent times

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In the latest study to suggest an uptick, half of U.S. adults surveyed reported at least some signs of depression, such as hopelessness, feeling like a failure or getting little pleasure from doing things.

National

Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a four-page memo this summer, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told health departments across the country to draft vaccination plans by Oct. 1.

Coronavirus

Churchill County reports second COVID-19 death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Only 1 patient is currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Churchill County.

Latest News

National Politics

Budget deficit to hit record $3.3T due to virus, recession

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal budget deficit will hit a record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs and the recession.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 death tied to Sturgis Rally reported in Minnesota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota man who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota last month has died from COVID-19, Minnesota health officials reported on Wednesday.

National Politics

Biden calls for charges for violent citizens and police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s becoming a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence.

Coronavirus

Steroids confirmed to help severely ill coronavirus patients

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An analysis of pooled results from seven studies, led by the World Health Organization and published Wednesday by the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that steroids reduced the risk of death in the first month by about one-third compared to placebo treatment or usual care alone in these seriously ill patients who needed extra oxygen.

National Politics

Pelosi takes heat over visit to California hair salon

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over coronavirus.

Coronavirus

White House adviser pushed 'herd immunity' COVID response

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
One of President Donald Trump's top medical advisers denied urging him to embrace the controversial "herd immunity" strategy to combat the pandemic, although he had publicly advocated for it earlier in the year.