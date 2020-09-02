Advertisement

Sparks Mayor Ron Smith laid to rest

Sparks Mayor Ron Smith's funeral included a 21-gun salute to honor his life.
Sparks Mayor Ron Smith's funeral included a 21-gun salute to honor his life.(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:50 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -- Family and close friends laid Sparks Mayor Ron Smith to rest Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in a private memorial service.

He was afforded full military honors at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.

The service included a 21-gun salute by the members of the Nevada Honor Guard.

Mayor Smith served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1971 during the Vietnam War and was awarded many medals.

He served on the City of Sparks city council beginning in 2006 and was sworn in as the City’s 25th Mayor in 2018.

Mayor Smith was many things to many people; husband, friend, mentor, boss, councilman, mayor, pops, uncle, brother, son, and father.

COVID-19 restrictions limited the number of guests to honor Mayor Smith.

His family members say they profoundly regret these unfortunate circumstances. They said they would have loved to have shared Mayor Smith with the public as they are in death as they did during his life.

His family wants to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support.

The members of his family are continuing Mayor Smith’s dream and life project of complete the Nevada Veterans Memorial.

His family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Project, www.nvmp.info. P.O. Box 50967 Sparks, Nevada 89435.

The City of Sparks will release details of a public memorial when gatherings are no longer limited, allowing all who knew and loved him to celebrate Mayor Smith.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire

Evacuations lifted for Slink Fire in Mono County

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The lightning-sparked fire started Saturday, August 29, 2020

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here comes the heat! Temperatures are on the way back up over the next few days, with records likely by the weekend. Air quality will also degrade some, as smoke starts to drift back in on a light, westerly to southerly breeze. Stay cool out there! -Jeff

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 72 recoveries and 67 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The August totals were down from the number of cases and deaths in July.

Crime

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who assaulted a deputy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The suspect is accused of striking the deputy with his motorcycle.

Latest News

News

Sparks man arrested for possession of child pornography

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Sparks Police, along with the Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the arrest.

News

Artists launch an interactive Empathy Co-Op art installation

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
An interactive Empathy Co-Op Art Installation launched this week at the East 4th Brewery District. Visitors are invited to express themselves and help artists create a bigger art installation.

KOLO Cares

‘Know the Gold’ campaign kicks off Tuesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The campaign helps raise awareness and money for children battling cancer

News

Empathy Co-Op Art Experience

Updated: 11 hours ago

KOLO Cares

Grassroots Books hosting kids book giveaway

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Organizers said they plan to give 320 children the chance to pick out up to 50 free books

KOLO Cares

World War II veteran reflects on service 75 years later

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
World War II veterans reflects on service 75 years later.