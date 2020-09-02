Sparks Mayor Ron Smith laid to rest

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -- Family and close friends laid Sparks Mayor Ron Smith to rest Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in a private memorial service.

He was afforded full military honors at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.

The service included a 21-gun salute by the members of the Nevada Honor Guard.

Mayor Smith served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1971 during the Vietnam War and was awarded many medals.

He served on the City of Sparks city council beginning in 2006 and was sworn in as the City’s 25th Mayor in 2018.

Mayor Smith was many things to many people; husband, friend, mentor, boss, councilman, mayor, pops, uncle, brother, son, and father.

COVID-19 restrictions limited the number of guests to honor Mayor Smith.

His family members say they profoundly regret these unfortunate circumstances. They said they would have loved to have shared Mayor Smith with the public as they are in death as they did during his life.

His family wants to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support.

The members of his family are continuing Mayor Smith’s dream and life project of complete the Nevada Veterans Memorial.

His family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Project, www.nvmp.info. P.O. Box 50967 Sparks, Nevada 89435.

The City of Sparks will release details of a public memorial when gatherings are no longer limited, allowing all who knew and loved him to celebrate Mayor Smith.

