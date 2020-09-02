Sparks man waiting for U.I. benefits hangs to hope

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -- A Sparks man waiting five months now for unemployment benefits from Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) says he’s hanging onto hope.

Here’s one of the most honest and vulnerable parts of his interview with KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond.

“Sometimes I lose my motivation and wonder if I should give up,” Art Fabian said.

“What keeps you going?” asked Bond.

“I can’t quit. I’ll get through this. I’ll make it,” Fabian.

He says he’s three to four months behind on his bills and is not able to eat three meals a day even though a local Church is helping him with this.

“I’m embarrassed about the whole situation. I’ve never been in this situation before and I don’t want to be in it anymore. I just want to have a normal happy life,” Fabian.

His 1996 Isuzu Rodeo stopped working about six months ago in March.

“I’m stressed. Every single day. Anxiety. Every day. Not knowing what I’m going to do, where I’m going to go, how I’m going to do this, how I’m going to do that. It’s just overwhelming,” Fabian.

“The nearest grocery store to your apartment here is a 23 minute walk one way just over a mile. That’s gotta be difficult?” Bond.

“I just take my time. I have a bottle of water with me and I just walk it,” Fabian.

“You carry the groceries back?” Bond.

“Yes. I have a backpack and I stick it in my backpack and I walk back,” Fabian.

“Great to hear you’re back to work. You’re in construction. How is the paperwork with DETR impacting your work?” Bond.

“I can’t commit to a full time job right now because I got DETR and all this stuff going on. I can’t do that while I’m at work,” Fabian.

He says his unemployment insurance or U.I. claim was denied July 23 and his pandemic unemployment assistance or PUA claim was denied later that same month.

Fabian claims that he qualifies for this money, because he paid into the unemployment fund for the state of Nevada.

“Right now you told me you’re not sure what your status is for U.I. and for PUA. What is the next step forward there?” Bond.

“I don’t know to be honest with you.” Fabian.

“They’re supposed to call you right?” Bond.

“Yeah, they’re supposed to call me. U.I. supposed to call me and then PUA, I appealed it and they’re supposed to contact me. They said within two to 10 business days, but it’s been past ten business days,” Fabian.

“What would you like to say to DETR?” Bond.

“Make it happen. Get it together. There’s no more time to waste. Pretty soon, everybody is going to be in really bad shape,” Fabian.

“Art, what would you like to say to Gov. Sisolak?” Bond.

“Give me my money. Hurry up because I’m running out of time. I’m tired of the excuses, the delays, we’re going to call you, we’re going to send you a letter,” Fabian.

“What would you like to say to other people waiting for unemployment benefits?” Bond.

“Don’t give up and keep hammering unemployment because if you don’t they’re just going to let you slip through the cracks. I don’t think they really care. If you get your money or not,” Fabian.

He says he’s relieved Gov. Sisolak extended the moratorium on evictions another 45 days past Sept. 1.

He’s says he’s doing all he can to pay his landlord what he is owed.

