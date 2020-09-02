Advertisement

Sparks man waiting for U.I. benefits hangs to hope

Art Fabian applied for unemployment benefits about five months ago and is stilling waiting for this aid. He lost his car and is months behind on his bills despite going back to work.
Art Fabian applied for unemployment benefits about five months ago and is stilling waiting for this aid. He lost his car and is months behind on his bills despite going back to work.(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:07 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -- A Sparks man waiting five months now for unemployment benefits from Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) says he’s hanging onto hope.

Here’s one of the most honest and vulnerable parts of his interview with KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond.

“Sometimes I lose my motivation and wonder if I should give up,” Art Fabian said.

“What keeps you going?” asked Bond.

“I can’t quit. I’ll get through this. I’ll make it,” Fabian.

He says he’s three to four months behind on his bills and is not able to eat three meals a day even though a local Church is helping him with this.

“I’m embarrassed about the whole situation. I’ve never been in this situation before and I don’t want to be in it anymore. I just want to have a normal happy life,” Fabian.

His 1996 Isuzu Rodeo stopped working about six months ago in March.

“I’m stressed. Every single day. Anxiety. Every day. Not knowing what I’m going to do, where I’m going to go, how I’m going to do this, how I’m going to do that. It’s just overwhelming,” Fabian. 

“The nearest grocery store to your apartment here is a 23 minute walk one way just over a mile. That’s gotta be difficult?” Bond.

“I just take my time. I have a bottle of water with me and I just walk it,” Fabian.

“You carry the groceries back?” Bond.

“Yes. I have a backpack and I stick it in my backpack and I walk back,” Fabian.

“Great to hear you’re back to work. You’re in construction. How is the paperwork with DETR impacting your work?” Bond.

“I can’t commit to a full time job right now because I got DETR and all this stuff going on. I can’t do that while I’m at work,” Fabian. 

He says his unemployment insurance or U.I. claim was denied July 23 and his pandemic unemployment assistance or PUA claim was denied later that same month.

Fabian claims that he qualifies for this money, because he paid into the unemployment fund for the state of Nevada.

“Right now you told me you’re not sure what your status is for U.I. and for PUA. What is the next step forward there?” Bond.

“I don’t know to be honest with you.” Fabian.

“They’re supposed to call you right?” Bond.

“Yeah, they’re supposed to call me. U.I. supposed to call me and then PUA, I appealed it and they’re supposed to contact me. They said within two to 10 business days, but it’s been past ten business days,” Fabian. 

“What would you like to say to DETR?” Bond.

“Make it happen. Get it together. There’s no more time to waste. Pretty soon, everybody is going to be in really bad shape,” Fabian. 

“Art, what would you like to say to Gov. Sisolak?” Bond.

“Give me my money. Hurry up because I’m running out of time. I’m tired of the excuses, the delays, we’re going to call you, we’re going to send you a letter,” Fabian. 

“What would you like to say to other people waiting for unemployment benefits?” Bond.

“Don’t give up and keep hammering unemployment because if you don’t they’re just going to let you slip through the cracks. I don’t think they really care. If you get your money or not,” Fabian. 

He says he’s relieved Gov. Sisolak extended the moratorium on evictions another 45 days past Sept. 1.

He’s says he’s doing all he can to pay his landlord what he is owed.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Environment

Fleas with bubonic plague found in Lake Tahoe area

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
The Forest Service is working with the California Department of Public Health and is trying to mitigate the fleas.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 52 recoveries

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The death was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

Crime

Man arrested in Reno area for sex trafficking charge

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Reno Police Department detectives assigned to the Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit started an investigation into the suspect earlier in August.

State

Tourism authority to buy idled Las Vegas Monorail for $24M

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday approved spending $24.26 million to acquire the 3.9-mile elevated train system.

Latest News

Crime

Police looking for suspects who tried to pull victim into van

Updated: 3 hours ago
It happened Tuesday in the parking lot near the TJ Maxx & Home Goods on Kietzke Lane.

Fire

Crews respond to fire at senior care home on 10th Street

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Officials said a new roof was being installed and some of the hot tar started a fire.

Coronavirus

Churchill County reports second COVID-19 death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Only 1 patient is currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Churchill County.

Crime

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect after receiving tips

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The suspect is accused of striking the deputy with his motorcycle.

Fire

Slink Fire now estimated at 14,200 acres

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The Slink Fire which caused the evacuation of the communities of Walker and Coleville is still active though no longer threatening,

KOLO Cares

Food Bank of Northern Nevada raising awareness on food insecurity amid pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The month of September is dedicated to raise awareness on food insecurity. According to Feeding America’s study on “The Impact of the Coronavirus on Local Food Security” Nevada is likely to be one of the hardest hit states as it relates to food insecurity.