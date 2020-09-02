Police looking for suspects who tried to pull victim into van

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are looking for the suspects involved in an attempted kidnapping in a parking lot.

It happened on September 1, 2020 at 4 p.m. near the TJ Maxx & Home Goods at 4821 Kietzke Lane.

Police said the female victim was grabbed by two males who attempted to pull her into a green “boxy” van.

A female who was also in the parking lot yelled at the suspects, who let go of the victim and drove away in the van.

In addition to identifying the suspects, police are also wanting to speak with the female who witnessed the attempted abduction and who yelled at the suspects, as well as any other witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.