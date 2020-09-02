Advertisement

Man arrested in Reno area for sex trafficking charge

Islenn Mayfield
Islenn Mayfield(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:16 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Islenn Mayfield, 27, was arrested Aug. 30 on charges of sex trafficking and living off the earnings of a prostitute.

Reno Police Department detectives assigned to the Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit started an investigation into Mayfield earlier in August.

The Regional Gang Unit helped make the arrest.

The sheriff’s office said anyone who has been the victim of sex trafficking or knows of someone who has can call the Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit at 775-325-6470 or call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

