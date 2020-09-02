Advertisement

Forest officials stress importance of fire prevention, safety

Eldorado National Forest Fire Restrictions
Eldorado National Forest Fire Restrictions(Eldorado National Forest)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:30 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Placerville, Calif. (KOLO) - With multiple wildfires sparked by lightning burning in California, Eldorado National Forest officials are reminding you to be fire safe and know before you go. The U.S. Forest Service says human-caused fires are just as much of a threat.

“Our worry is that those fires can get into our forest vegetation, pine needles, and duff and cause a wildfire,” Dave Pereira, District Fire Management Officer said.

This year, Eldorado National Forest crews have responded to three times more abandoned campfires than in recent years. These fires are a main concern during wildfire season.

Pereira added, “It’s absorbing our fire resources and our law enforcement and fire prevention folks and they’re having to spend a lot of time dealing with those abandoned campfires.”

Fire restrictions are in effect in the Eldorado National Forest. No campfires are allowed outside of developed campgrounds. Even in developed campgrounds, if there is not a campground host, campfires are prohibited. The list of developed campgrounds & other developed sites that are exempt from fire restrictions can be found here. The restrictions apply to wood and charcoal fires.

“The little bits of embers and smoldering charcoal, if the winds pick up it can take these embers for miles and start a wildfire,” Jennifer Chapman with the Eldorado National Forest said.

Gas stoves, gas lanterns, and gas fire pits are allowed with a California Campfire Permit and are a much safer alternative, according to forest officials.

Pereira added, “Propane camp stove with two burners for cooking meals, the single burner backpack style stove that you can use, there’s also a fire pit option.”

Target shooting is another activity known for sparking wildfires. It’s welcomed on Eldorado National Forest territory, but not without some guidelines, which include shooting in areas free of dry vegetation, avoid shooting on hot windy days, bring a shovel and a fire extinguisher and extra water in case a fire does start, place your targets on dirt or gravel, and Pack it in, Pack it out.

“Shoot at clay pigeons paper targets, things that will not automatically or accidentally create a spark,” Chapman said.

Following guidelines and taking simple steps can be the difference in saving our forests and people’s lives.

For other wildland fire information and tips from the U.S. Forest Service, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UNR Med graduates first class of Physician Assistants

Updated: 1 hours ago

Fire

Evacuations lifted, firefighters still urge caution at Slink Fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The Slink Fire which caused the evacuation of the communities of Walker and Coleville is still active though no longer threatening,

News

Sparks Mayor Ron Smith laid to rest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
Family and close friends laid Sparks Mayor Ron Smith to rest Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in a private memorial service in Fernley.

Fire

Evacuations lifted for Slink Fire in Mono County

Updated: 5 hours ago
The lightning-sparked fire started Saturday, August 29, 2020

Latest News

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here comes the heat! Temperatures are on the way back up over the next few days, with records likely by the weekend. Air quality will also degrade some, as smoke starts to drift back in on a light, westerly to southerly breeze. Stay cool out there! -Jeff

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 72 recoveries and 67 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The August totals were down from the number of cases and deaths in July.

Crime

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who assaulted a deputy

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The suspect is accused of striking the deputy with his motorcycle.

News

Sparks man arrested for possession of child pornography

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Sparks Police, along with the Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the arrest.

News

Artists launch an interactive Empathy Co-Op art installation

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
An interactive Empathy Co-Op Art Installation launched this week at the East 4th Brewery District. Visitors are invited to express themselves and help artists create a bigger art installation.

KOLO Cares

‘Know the Gold’ campaign kicks off Tuesday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The campaign helps raise awareness and money for children battling cancer