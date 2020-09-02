Forest officials stress importance of fire prevention, safety

Placerville, Calif. (KOLO) - With multiple wildfires sparked by lightning burning in California, Eldorado National Forest officials are reminding you to be fire safe and know before you go. The U.S. Forest Service says human-caused fires are just as much of a threat.

“Our worry is that those fires can get into our forest vegetation, pine needles, and duff and cause a wildfire,” Dave Pereira, District Fire Management Officer said.

This year, Eldorado National Forest crews have responded to three times more abandoned campfires than in recent years. These fires are a main concern during wildfire season.

Pereira added, “It’s absorbing our fire resources and our law enforcement and fire prevention folks and they’re having to spend a lot of time dealing with those abandoned campfires.”

Fire restrictions are in effect in the Eldorado National Forest. No campfires are allowed outside of developed campgrounds. Even in developed campgrounds, if there is not a campground host, campfires are prohibited. The list of developed campgrounds & other developed sites that are exempt from fire restrictions can be found here. The restrictions apply to wood and charcoal fires.

“The little bits of embers and smoldering charcoal, if the winds pick up it can take these embers for miles and start a wildfire,” Jennifer Chapman with the Eldorado National Forest said.

Gas stoves, gas lanterns, and gas fire pits are allowed with a California Campfire Permit and are a much safer alternative, according to forest officials.

Pereira added, “Propane camp stove with two burners for cooking meals, the single burner backpack style stove that you can use, there’s also a fire pit option.”

Target shooting is another activity known for sparking wildfires. It’s welcomed on Eldorado National Forest territory, but not without some guidelines, which include shooting in areas free of dry vegetation, avoid shooting on hot windy days, bring a shovel and a fire extinguisher and extra water in case a fire does start, place your targets on dirt or gravel, and Pack it in, Pack it out.

“Shoot at clay pigeons paper targets, things that will not automatically or accidentally create a spark,” Chapman said.

Following guidelines and taking simple steps can be the difference in saving our forests and people’s lives.

For other wildland fire information and tips from the U.S. Forest Service, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.