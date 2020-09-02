Advertisement

Food Bank of Northern Nevada raising awareness on food insecurity amid pandemic

The month of September is dedicated to raise awareness on food insecurity.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is raising awareness on food insecurity for Hunger Action month.

According to Feeding America’s study on “The Impact of the Coronavirus on Local Food Security” Nevada is likely to be one of the hardest hit states as it relates to food insecurity.

The study projects Nevada’s food insecurity will rise to 20% in 2020 up from 12.8%. Feeding America is also predicting that Nevada will be in the top 3 states for the highest rate of child food insecurity in the nation.

Director of Marketing and Communication, Jocelyn Lantrip said the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking supporters to join together to fight hunger in their community.

She said, “So it really is important for people to get involved, we know we can solve this problem, we have the food here, we have the resources, we have a great community.”

Lantrip said the pandemic has made it challenging for many people and families.” In April we served more people than we have ever had in the history of the Food Bank almost 128,000 people came to us needing our help. Those numbers are staying high. We are expecting the recovery to be long.”

“Here in NV we have a lot of tourism jobs and they have been as most people have recognized very affected by the pandemic, those jobs are coming back slower than some other jobs.”

Lantrip said the community can help raise awareness with the food bank by volunteering, donating, participating in events, and talking to lawmakers.

For more information you can click here: https://fbnn.org/ham/

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire

Evacuations lifted for Slink Fire in Mono County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The lightning-sparked fire started Saturday, August 29, 2020

News

USDA extends free school meal program

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Slink Fire slowing down, homeowners returning to Walker and Coleville

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

USDA extends free school meal program till December

Updated: 2 hours ago
The US Department of Agriculture is extending a free school meal program to millions of children.

Latest News

News

Reno duo honoring Black Wall Street with new youth center to educate, empower

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Donald Griffin and RoMar Tolliver have joined together in an effort to support the area's youth and young adults.

News

Reno Non-Profit to Honor Black Wall Street While Inspiring and Educating Local Young People

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

UNR Med graduates first class of Physician Assistants

Updated: 11 hours ago

Fire

Evacuations lifted, firefighters still urge caution at Slink Fire

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The Slink Fire which caused the evacuation of the communities of Walker and Coleville is still active though no longer threatening,

News

Sparks Mayor Ron Smith laid to rest

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
Family and close friends laid Sparks Mayor Ron Smith to rest Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in a private memorial service in Fernley.

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 14 hours ago
Here comes the heat! Temperatures are on the way back up over the next few days, with records likely by the weekend. Air quality will also degrade some, as smoke starts to drift back in on a light, westerly to southerly breeze. Stay cool out there! -Jeff