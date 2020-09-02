Food Bank of Northern Nevada raising awareness on food insecurity amid pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is raising awareness on food insecurity for Hunger Action month.

According to Feeding America’s study on “The Impact of the Coronavirus on Local Food Security” Nevada is likely to be one of the hardest hit states as it relates to food insecurity.

The study projects Nevada’s food insecurity will rise to 20% in 2020 up from 12.8%. Feeding America is also predicting that Nevada will be in the top 3 states for the highest rate of child food insecurity in the nation.

Director of Marketing and Communication, Jocelyn Lantrip said the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking supporters to join together to fight hunger in their community.

She said, “So it really is important for people to get involved, we know we can solve this problem, we have the food here, we have the resources, we have a great community.”

Lantrip said the pandemic has made it challenging for many people and families.” In April we served more people than we have ever had in the history of the Food Bank almost 128,000 people came to us needing our help. Those numbers are staying high. We are expecting the recovery to be long.”

“Here in NV we have a lot of tourism jobs and they have been as most people have recognized very affected by the pandemic, those jobs are coming back slower than some other jobs.”

Lantrip said the community can help raise awareness with the food bank by volunteering, donating, participating in events, and talking to lawmakers.

For more information you can click here: https://fbnn.org/ham/

