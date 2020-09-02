Fleas with bubonic plague found in Lake Tahoe area

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit of the U.S. Forest Service has closed parking areas at Tallac Historic Site, the Kiva Beach and picnic area and Taylor Creek Visitor Center after fleas in the area tested positive for bubonic plague.

The Forest Service is working with the California Department of Public Health and is trying to mitigate the fleas. It expects them to reopen before Labor Day weekend.

It tells people visiting the area to stay on trails and to keep pets on a short leash and to not let them investigate rodent burrows.

It also has these tips:

Avoid contact with wild rodents, which can be infected with fleas

Do not touch sick/dead rodents

Report unusual observations to rangers

Do not camp, sleep/rest near animal burrows

Wear long pants tucked into boots to reduce exposure to fleas

Apply insect repellent to socks/pant cuffs

If possible, leave pets at home

“Plague is naturally occurring in many parts of California, including the Sierra Nevada, and can be transmitted through bites from infected fleas,” the Forest Service said. “Plague is readily treatable when diagnosed early.”

It says anyone with these symptoms after visiting one of those areas should go to a doctor, particularly if they have had an insect bite: fever or chills; muscle aches or weakness; swollen or tender lymph nodes.

