Advertisement

Fleas with bubonic plague found in Lake Tahoe area

(WILX)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit of the U.S. Forest Service has closed parking areas at Tallac Historic Site, the Kiva Beach and picnic area and Taylor Creek Visitor Center after fleas in the area tested positive for bubonic plague.

The Forest Service is working with the California Department of Public Health and is trying to mitigate the fleas. It expects them to reopen before Labor Day weekend.

It tells people visiting the area to stay on trails and to keep pets on a short leash and to not let them investigate rodent burrows.

It also has these tips:

  • Avoid contact with wild rodents, which can be infected with fleas
  • Do not touch sick/dead rodents
  • Report unusual observations to rangers
  • Do not camp, sleep/rest near animal burrows
  • Wear long pants tucked into boots to reduce exposure to fleas
  • Apply insect repellent to socks/pant cuffs
  • If possible, leave pets at home

“Plague is naturally occurring in many parts of California, including the Sierra Nevada, and can be transmitted through bites from infected fleas,” the Forest Service said. “Plague is readily treatable when diagnosed early.”

It says anyone with these symptoms after visiting one of those areas should go to a doctor, particularly if they have had an insect bite: fever or chills; muscle aches or weakness; swollen or tender lymph nodes.

The parking areas at the Tallac Historic Site, Kiva Beach/Picnic area and the Taylor Creek Visitor Center are...

Posted by U.S. Forest Service - Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pandemic advice muddled by politics

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Our response to the pandemic has been muddled by partisan arguments says a longtime political observer and people are dying as a result.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 14 new cases

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Staff
There were 14 new cases in Carson City and Lyon, Storey and Douglas counties, giving the area 1046 cases.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Intense heat is in the forecast, with valley temperatures warming into the triple digits for the holiday weekend and into early next week. Records are likely with this heat wave. The other big weather story is more smoke drifting into the area due to on-going California wildfires. Air quality will change hour-to-hour, from hazy to smoky through the weekend. -Jeff

News

Pet Supermarket conducts month long fundraiser for Humane Society

Updated: 33 minutes ago

State

Nevada unemployment website down Wednesday night

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The PUA website is not affected.

Latest News

News

Donated computers head to Washoe County students in need

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Sports

Baseball great Tom Seaver dies

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tom Seaver died at the age of 75.

News

Noble Pie using unique, environmentally friendly straws

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Agave straws are a bi-product of the tequila creation process

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 52 recoveries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The death was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

Crime

Man arrested in Reno area for sex trafficking charge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Reno Police Department detectives assigned to the Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit started an investigation into the suspect earlier in August.