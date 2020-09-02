Advertisement

Evacuations lifted, firefighters still urge caution at Slink Fire

Slink Fire in Little Antelope Valley
Slink Fire in Little Antelope Valley(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:03 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ANTELOPE VALLEY, Ca. (KOLO) - Firefighting helicopter crews were busy all day Tuesday working to put out hot spots in little antelope valley just west of Walker and Coleville.

The fire is now 11,000 acres and 10% contained.

The scene was much different Monday afternoon as the fire was moving fast threatening both communities.

“It moved approximately two miles in under an hour,” says Incident Commandeer Scott Fraser of the Sierra Front Wildfire Cooperators. It came off the hill across some flat lands in Little Antelope Valley threatening the town of Walker and the south end of Coleville.”

Overnight, the fire settled down and Tuesday was not advancing much beyond its estimated 8300 acres. The evacuations were lifted and US 395 was reopened. Still, the scorched mountainsides told the story of a dangerous fire which burned down to the valley floor just two miles from town.

It could have been much worse. The fire threatened the US Marine base at Pickle Meadows and destroyed historic structures including and old stamp mill.

Even as restrictions were being lifted, structure protection equipment remained staged by a ranch house which had been in the fire’s path and the day’s good news was tempered with a measure of caution.

“We like to think we’re good at predicting this,” says Fraser,, “but unfortunately it sometimes does things that aren’t predicted. So you need to pay attention to local media sources and officials to ensure that we don’t need to do another evacuation., but that’s our goal, to not to have to do that.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UNR Med graduates first class of Physician Assistants

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Sparks Mayor Ron Smith laid to rest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
Family and close friends laid Sparks Mayor Ron Smith to rest Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in a private memorial service in Fernley.

Fire

Evacuations lifted for Slink Fire in Mono County

Updated: 3 hours ago
The lightning-sparked fire started Saturday, August 29, 2020

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here comes the heat! Temperatures are on the way back up over the next few days, with records likely by the weekend. Air quality will also degrade some, as smoke starts to drift back in on a light, westerly to southerly breeze. Stay cool out there! -Jeff

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 72 recoveries and 67 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The August totals were down from the number of cases and deaths in July.

Crime

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who assaulted a deputy

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The suspect is accused of striking the deputy with his motorcycle.

News

Sparks man arrested for possession of child pornography

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Sparks Police, along with the Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the arrest.

News

Artists launch an interactive Empathy Co-Op art installation

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
An interactive Empathy Co-Op Art Installation launched this week at the East 4th Brewery District. Visitors are invited to express themselves and help artists create a bigger art installation.

KOLO Cares

‘Know the Gold’ campaign kicks off Tuesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The campaign helps raise awareness and money for children battling cancer

News

Empathy Co-Op Art Experience

Updated: 14 hours ago