Evacuations lifted, firefighters still urge caution at Slink Fire

LITTLE ANTELOPE VALLEY, Ca. (KOLO) - Firefighting helicopter crews were busy all day Tuesday working to put out hot spots in little antelope valley just west of Walker and Coleville.

The fire is now 11,000 acres and 10% contained.

The scene was much different Monday afternoon as the fire was moving fast threatening both communities.

“It moved approximately two miles in under an hour,” says Incident Commandeer Scott Fraser of the Sierra Front Wildfire Cooperators. It came off the hill across some flat lands in Little Antelope Valley threatening the town of Walker and the south end of Coleville.”

Overnight, the fire settled down and Tuesday was not advancing much beyond its estimated 8300 acres. The evacuations were lifted and US 395 was reopened. Still, the scorched mountainsides told the story of a dangerous fire which burned down to the valley floor just two miles from town.

It could have been much worse. The fire threatened the US Marine base at Pickle Meadows and destroyed historic structures including and old stamp mill.

Even as restrictions were being lifted, structure protection equipment remained staged by a ranch house which had been in the fire’s path and the day’s good news was tempered with a measure of caution.

“We like to think we’re good at predicting this,” says Fraser,, “but unfortunately it sometimes does things that aren’t predicted. So you need to pay attention to local media sources and officials to ensure that we don’t need to do another evacuation., but that’s our goal, to not to have to do that.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.