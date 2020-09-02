Crews respond to fire at senior care home on 10th Street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews responded to a building fire on E. 10th Street near Sutro Street Wednesday.

Our crew on scene said it was a senior care home. Officials said a new roof was being installed and some of the hot tar started a fire.

All residents of the facility are out and accounted for.

Reno Police asked the public to avoid the area of 10th between Sutro Street and Toano Street.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.