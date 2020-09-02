Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at senior care home on 10th Street

(WAGM)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:43 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews responded to a building fire on E. 10th Street near Sutro Street Wednesday.

Our crew on scene said it was a senior care home. Officials said a new roof was being installed and some of the hot tar started a fire.

All residents of the facility are out and accounted for.

Reno Police asked the public to avoid the area of 10th between Sutro Street and Toano Street.

