Churchill County reports second COVID-19 death

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Churchill County is reporting its second death attributed to COVID-19.

Since March 2020, the County has reported 115 positive COVID-19 cases. Ninety-nine of the cases have since recovered. Only one person is currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Churchill County. Forty-three of the cases were asymptomatic.

It total, Church County health officials have conducted 5,522 COVID-19 tests.

