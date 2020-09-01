World War II veteran reflects on service 75 years later

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There is a gleam in Ed Tremper’s eye when he talks about enlisting in the Marine Corp to fight in World War Two. All his friends had signed up, but being underage, he needed his parent’s permission.

“I was 16 years, 7 months old,” he said. “My father signed right away because he was in WW1. But my mother, I always called her sweet Marcella, she says, I’m not signing. And my dad said, he never spoke up before, he says Marcella, if you don’t sign those papers you’ll never have a minute’s peace with that kid.”

Three quarters of a century later, Tremper still remembers the day he was shipped off to boot camp-July 24, 1944. Less than a year later, Tremper would eventually be a part of the last major battles of the war and one of the bloodiest in the Pacific Theater.

“First wave, second boat line, we hit the beaches of Okinawa,” he remembers.

At 17-years-old, Tremper was fighting for his life. And if you asked him at the time, he would not have thought he’d be here, 75 years later, reflecting on his service. He says the question he is always asked is if he killed anyone during the battle, but he’s not sure of the answer.

“We’d hit them, and they go down, but you never know if they died or not,” he said.

Now at 92, Tremper can still recall the sound the bullets made as they flew past him.

“You never know when you’re going to get hit,” he said. “You just don’t worry about anymore. If a round goes close to your ear there is a snap. If it hits you, your number’s up.”

But that wasn’t the case for Tremper, who was shot three times in his service.

“I got hit twice in Korea, only once in Okinawa,” he recalls. “All superficial. Used my first aid kit, and the corpsman.”

Most would call him tough, but Tremper has a different description.

“Pretty proud and lucky,” he said. “Proud and lucky to be here.”

And after all this time, the memories of his service are still vivid in his mind.

“Every once in a while through the night my heart starts pounding,” he said. “I’m thinking of some of the instances in Okinawa. But, then I wake up. I think it’s age related. You think of those things as you get older. There’s nothing else to think about.”

If things had gone as planned, Tremper would be in Hawai’i right now; just one of a handful of local World War II veterans invited to the special ceremonies marking Japan’s surrender on the Mighty Mo on September 2, 1945.

Instead, he’ll be watching the live stream with fellow Honor Flight Nevada veterans, and feeling grateful that he was a part of the Honor Flight Nevada trip to Pearl Harbor earlier this year. It was the only Honor Flight trip to happen this year before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the nation.

And Tremper knows, 75 years later, people are still grateful for what he did. Maybe even more so than when the war first came to an end.

“It’s more appreciated now,” he said. “It wasn’t appreciate back in World War Two. It was no big thing because there were so many in the service. But now, people more appreciate it [sic].”

Honor Flight Nevada is looking for and World War II veterans, or anyone who served on the U.S.S Missouri to join them for a special lunch Wednesday, September 2, 2020. They will be showing the live stream of the 75th World War II commemoration.

