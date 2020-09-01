Tuesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Northeasterly wind will improve air quality for most areas through Wednesday. Expect temperatures to be relatively cool overnights, with seasonal highs on Tuesday. High pressure will pump up the heat for the rest of the week and Labor Day Weekend. Highs in the triple digits are possible for western Nevada valleys, with low 90s even for some Sierra locations. -Jeff