Sparks man arrested for possession of child pornography

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police Detectives, along with the Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, have arrested a Sparks man for Felony Possession of Child Pornagraphy.

Detectives say they identified Shane Adam Lynch, 21, after multiple tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation began in February of 2020.

According to Sparks Police Detectives, Lynch had a cache of child pornography which included thousands of images. Investigators do not believe they include any local children.

Anyone with information regarding Lynch that may further investigators’ case is asked to call (775) 328-3048 and reference case number WC20-3556.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.