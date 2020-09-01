Advertisement

Slink Fire in Mono County grows to 6,500 acres; prompts evacuations

The Slink Fire is burning in Mono County.
The Slink Fire is burning in Mono County.(Mono County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:35 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The Slink Fire burning two miles west of Coleville, California has grown to 6,500 acres and is 5 percent contained.

The lightning-sparked fire started Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Officials said Monday it made a substantial run towards the towns of Walker and Coleville at approximately 3 p.m.

The following areas are under evacuation:

o Cunningham Lane south to the town of Walker

o The entire town of Walker, on both sides of Highway 395

Evacuees can go to Topaz Lodge and coordinate with the Red Cross. U.S Highway 395 is closed from Topaz Lane north of Coleville to Eastside Lane in the town of Walker.

On Monday, firefighters experienced extreme fire behavior, with wind driven runs, crown fire and long-range spotting. Multiple fire whirls caused rapid growth towards both Walker and Coleville. Additional resources have been ordered.

Firefighter’s main priority will be providing structure protection in the Coleville and Walker areas if the need arises. Another area of concern is the Iceberg Wilderness on the west side of the fire. Based on tomorrow’s expected winds and low humidities, firefighters expect to continue to experience extreme fire behavior.

Officials said air operations have been a challenge due to dense smoke, hampering the ability to use fixed wing aircraft most of the day. The Slink Fire is one of multiple other fires in California contributing to the dense smoke and poor air quality in our area.

