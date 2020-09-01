Advertisement

Rental relief available for COVID-impacted Nevadans

Reno Housing Authority
Reno Housing Authority(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:27 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The economic impact of COVID-19 hit Nevadans harder than most Americans. Businesses large and small shuttered. Jobs were lost and with them, the income needed to cover rent. Many fell behind.

The governor imposed a moratorium on evictions, a moratorium he has now extended. It’s been a temporary reprieve for renters, but no solution for property owners and a mitigation process intended to help settle disputes between the two is not yet up and running.

So many have already looked to housing assistance programs funded with federal CARES ACT money for relief. Locally that program is administered by the Reno Housing Authority. Executive Director Amy Jones says it’s set up to specifically help a vulnerable population--renters who are unable to pay their rent, arrears or going forward because they have a COVID-related loss of income.

Jones says the authority has received 1,600 applications already and has been paying out an average of $3,000 dollars in rent relief directly to landlords.

“It’s difficult for them. How do they make their mortgage payments when they’re not getting the rent either. So, it’s a win-win for both.”

But, she says, many don’t know the help is available.

“If you’re a property owner and you have a renter who can’t pay their rent because of a COVID-related loss, send them our way and we can help them with that.”

She adds that the governor’s announcement of an extension will allow more time to process applications.

Applications are made online at http://www.renoha.org/chap/

