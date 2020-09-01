Advertisement

Rapid response effort identifies problem areas in unemployment claims

By Terri Russell
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Governor I can’t. I have a fulltime job already. And I don’t know how I can make that work,” Those were the words of former Assembly Speaker Barbara Buckley to Governor Sisolak when he asked her to head up the rapid response effort on unemployment insurance.

On August 8th however, she appeared in front the of the cameras with the governor accepting a job that seemed insurmountable in its task--responding to the thousands and thousands of unemployment claims that have not been adjudicated-- some since March.

Buckley says she’s is seeing one trend

“The problem is a lot of people who are not committing fraud have fraud stops put on their claims,” she says. “And that was because the system got overwhelmed with about 100,000 fraudulent claims all at one time,” she says.

Buckley says it’s ironic many who legitimately need benefits are being captured in a system to detect those who are fraudulently gaming the system. She says efforts are underway to get the lawful benefit recipients their money.

In the meantime, she says fraudsters are being investigated currently and some of those cases have been turned over to the Attorney General’s Office.

She says 200 more employees have been added to take care of claims.

She understands it’s frustrating and not easy, but there are rules the division must abide by.

“The federal government has set up these rules and like any federal program, they are strict,” says Buckley. “So, in the UI program, you have to have monetary eligibility or paid into the system. You can’t choose between UI and PUA. So PUA may pay more but it won’t let you get that if you qualify for UI,” she says.

While Buckley faces her own set of challenges, those on unemployment have their own stressors beginning tomorrow.

NV Energy starts sending out notices in September to those who have not paid and have not explained why there has been no payment to the utility.

Those customers could face a disruption in service. They should contact NV Energy immediately.

