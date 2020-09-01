Advertisement

Protesters gather after Los Angeles deputy fatally shoots Black man

Shortly after the shooting, the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter chapter called for demonstrators. It’s estimated about 75 to 100 people were there Monday night.
Shortly after the shooting, the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter chapter called for demonstrators. It’s estimated about 75 to 100 people were there Monday night.(Source: KCBS/KCAL via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:58 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the fatal shooting of a Black man by two deputies Monday afternoon.

In a statement, Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez said detectives responded at 3:16 p.m. to the 1200 block of West 109th Place, unincorporated Los Angeles, to investigate the shooting.

The department said on its Twitter account that, “During the contact, a fight ensued between the suspect and deputies.” The man produced a handgun and “a deputy-involved ‘hit’ shooting” occurred.

Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean said late Monday that two deputies from the South Los Angeles station were driving when the saw a man riding his bicycle in violation of vehicle codes, according to the Los Angeles Times. It was not known which codes the man allegedly broke, Dean said.

When deputies tried to stop the man, he dropped his bike and ran, with deputies in pursuit, Dean said. Deputies again tried to make contact with the man and Dean said, he allegedly punched a deputy in the face. The man then dropped a bundle of clothes he’d been carrying and they spotted a black handgun in the bundle, at which point both deputies opened fire, Dean said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Navarro-Suarez said. Police say the handgun was recovered and no deputies were injured.

Family members at the scene identified the dead man as Dijon Kizee, 29, CBS-Los Angeles reported.

Protesters gathered demanding answers, and more than 100 people marched to a sheriff’s station on Imperial Highway. Some said they didn’t think the shooting was justified while others chanted, “Say his name” and “No justice, no peace” the Times reported.

Arlander Givens, 68, lives in the neighborhood. He questioned why deputies fired at a man who, according to the sheriff’s official, wasn’t holding a weapon.

“If he reached down to grab it, that’s different,” Givens told the Times. “But if it’s on the ground, why shoot? That means he was unarmed.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Reports on Trinity Test fallout, cancer cases to be released

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
After years of research, the National Cancer Institute was poised Tuesday to finally release a series of papers related to radiation doses and cancer risks resulting from the U.S. government’s detonation of the first atomic bomb during a test at a military outpost in the New Mexico desert in 1945.

National

Pilots, crew bail out of Navy plane before crash in Virginia

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Navy says one of its aircraft has crashed on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, but the two pilots and two crew members onboard were able to safely bail out.

National

Trump to visit Kenosha amid ongoing protests over Blake shooting

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
State and local officials are concerned the president's visit will only incite a new round of violence.

National

US tops 6 million coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
There are only three other nations with more than one million reported cases: Brazil, India and Russia.

Latest News

National Politics

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

National

Baby girl recovers from delivery by emergency C-section after mother killed in Calif. crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
The suspected drunken driver accused in the crash that killed the baby's mother is charged with second-degree murder.

National Politics

Trump wades into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha, Wis.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back by police.

National

Ore. sheriffs don't plan to send deputies to Portland, despite governor's request

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Many of the Black Lives Matter protests in Portland have ended with vandalism to federal and city property, including the federal courthouse and City Hall.

National

First commercial flight travels from Israel to UAE

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The flight marks the implementation of the historic U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.