ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities say they’ve found a missing girl from Odessa.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol in Laredo, the girl was found hidden in an 18-wheeler stopped at an I-35 checkpoint.

The driver of the truck has now been taken into custody.

The identity of the missing girl has not been released.

#USBP Laredo North agents locate a missing female juvenile concealed inside a tractor-truck at the I-35 checkpoint.... Posted by US Border Patrol Laredo Sector on Friday, August 28, 2020

