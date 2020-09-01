Laundry Love volunteers help pay for laundry loads

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A national movement that made its way to Reno in 2018 continues to wash away the burden of financial shortcomings for our local Nevadans and in the midst of COVID-19, it might be more important than ever.

Laundry Love is helping those struggling financially by paying off laundry loads.

Linda Devon is a volunteer of Laundry Love...through St. Paul’s Espiscopal church.

Customer taking part in Laundry Love service (KOLO)

“One person in particular kept crying and we kept saying what’s wrong and she said her daughter came home from school last year and needed money for a project,” explained Devon. “She came here and we paid for her laundry so she was able to have that money for her daughter.”

Teaming up with Paradise Laundry owner Mike Ruepp, they know the power of clean clothes makes all the difference when it comes to confidence and personal hygiene.

“People we’re very thankful we were open,” said Ruepp. “Some people were very happy because this was only thing people did to leave their house was to do laundry. It’s cool to have people come back and say we’ll see you in two weeks.”

Devon says they provide this service the last Thursday of every month, with the service starting at 6 p.m.

All you need to do is show up to Paradise Laundry and they’ll provide the coins and even soap....no questions asked.

“The first night we did it, we thought it would be this huge hit,” Devon added. “But we only 5 people to fit $37 dollars. We know we can’t do very much, but this little bit can help them whether they need it for food or a little extra for rent.”

Now two years later she said they’re spending close to over $300 dollars every month for families and all thanks to donations.

“Some of the big washers here, they’re $7 to $9 dollars so we try to be equitable and only do two loads,” Devon said. “But you can shove it a lot of clothes in those two loads.”

While two loads may not seem like a lot, for others this helps unload a huge amount of relief.

“Laundry love helps a lot because there’s bills in the way,” said customer Leslie Ruiz. “You can’t afford to do laundry sometimes.”

It’s a simple act to show that compassion is never ending....and neither is the laundry.

“They’re happy and grateful and it feels good to give back a little too,” added Ruepp.

The next Laundry Love service will be Thursday on September 24, 2020 at Paradise Laundry.

If you’d like to help, you can drop off monetary donations at St. Paul’s Episcopal church in Sparks,

