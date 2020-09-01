‘Know the Gold’ campaign kicks off Tuesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness month. The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation and Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam are kicking off the ’Know the Gold’ campaign Tuesday to help raise awareness and money for local children battling cancer.

The kickoff event is happening at 10 a.m. at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Parr Boulevard and will be streamed live on Facebook.

NNCCF helps an average of 120 local families each year and has provided more than $5.3 million in financial and emotional assistance in the last 20 years.

For more information about the campaign or to donate, click here.

