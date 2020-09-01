Grassroots Books hosting kids book giveaway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A chance for children in our area to build their at-home libraries.

Grassroots Books at 660 East Grove Street is hosting a kids book giveaway starting September 1 through September 4.

Organizers said they plan to give 320 children the chance to pick out up to 50 free books to take home. The books can be selected from the 25 cent tables.

Masks are required for anyone over three years old.

The hours are as follows:

Tues , 6:15am-7:30pm

Wed , 6:15am-7:30pm

Thurs, 6:15am-7:30pm

Fri, 8:30am-10am

Tickets are also required. To register, click here.

