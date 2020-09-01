Advertisement

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who assaulted a deputy

Suspect wanted for battery on a Douglas Co. Deputy
Suspect wanted for battery on a Douglas Co. Deputy(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a motorcycle rider.

Douglas County says a Deputy stopped the suspect in the sandpits area of the Gardnerville Ranchos. As the Deputy was making contact with the subject, the rider struck the Deputy with his motorcycle and then drove off east from the sandpits.

The suspect could face charges of Battery on a Police Officer, Resisting/Obstructing a Police Officer and Reckless Driving.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect. Your can remain anonymous. If you have information call DCSO Dispatch at (775) 782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at: 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or Investigator Scott Battcher at 782-9905.

