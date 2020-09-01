Advertisement

California considers stripping badges from ‘bad officers’

Credit: Derek Seifert / U.S. Air Force
Credit: Derek Seifert / U.S. Air Force (KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:13 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Supporters of legislation allowing “bad officers” to be permanently stripped of their badges were twisting arms and calling out reluctant lawmakers as they struggled for votes on one of the year’s top policing reform bills.

The measure would create a way to decertify officers found to have committed serious misconduct.

It faced an uphill climb on Monday, the last day of the legislative session, because of objections from law enforcement organizations that the proposed system is biased and lacks basic due process protections.

It got a late boost from celebrity Kim Kardashian West, who tweeted that the measure is needed so officers are held accountable if they break the law.

To read the full story, click here.

