Artists launch an interactive Empathy Co-Op art installation

The installations will be at the Black Rabbit Mead Company, The Jesse Hotel, and The Alpine.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:56 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An interactive Empathy Co-Op art installation launched this week at the East 4th Brewery District. Visitors are invited to express themselves and help artists create a bigger art piece.

People have the opportunity to assist in putting a mural together, draw on sculptures, and take part in a guided art experience. Creators Sharon Demattia and Thomas Kohler said the goal of the installation is to see yourself in others.

Kohler said, “If I can’t see you as a human, then I cannot connect with you, I cannot listen to you.” He continued, “If I can see that you have the same struggles that is just expressed differently, I think we are coming a long way then.”

Demattia said, “This kind of gives us permission to be ourselves to embrace that edge.”

The installations will be at the Black Rabbit Mead Company, The Jesse Hotel, and The Alpine. The event is free and there is an online experience too.

The last day to visit is Sunday, September 6th, 2020.

For more information you can click here: https://www.empathycoop.com/

