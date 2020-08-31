Advertisement

WCSD reports six new COVID-19 cases

The school district is working with the health district to conduct contact tracing.
Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:14 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District (WCSD) has received word of six new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The school district is working with the health district to conduct contact tracing.

The Washoe County Health District has determined:

  • One positive at Reed High School, some exclusions
  • One positive at Lemelson STEM Academy, some exclusions
  • One positive at Mendive Middle School, no exclusions
  • One positive at Spanish Springs High School, no exclusions
  • One positive at Hunsberger Elementary, some preliminary 24-hour exclusions while further contact tracing occurs
  • One positive at Drake Elementary, some preliminary 24-hour exclusions while further contact tracing occurs

The schools are following enhanced cleaning protocols per the Washoe County Health District and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

