WCSD reports six new COVID-19 cases

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District (WCSD) has received word of six new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The school district is working with the health district to conduct contact tracing.

The Washoe County Health District has determined:

One positive at Reed High School, some exclusions

One positive at Lemelson STEM Academy, some exclusions

One positive at Mendive Middle School, no exclusions

One positive at Spanish Springs High School, no exclusions

One positive at Hunsberger Elementary, some preliminary 24-hour exclusions while further contact tracing occurs

One positive at Drake Elementary, some preliminary 24-hour exclusions while further contact tracing occurs

The schools are following enhanced cleaning protocols per the Washoe County Health District and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

