WCSD confirms positive COVID-19 case at Hunter Lake Elementary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District confirmed Monday, August 31, 2020 a positive case of COVID-19 at Hunter Lake Elementary School off Hunter Lake Drive and California Avenue.

The district said it is working with the Washoe County Health District to do contact tracing, and that some individuals will be excluded from the school for 14 days.

The school is following enhanced cleaning protocols.

The district said no other information about the case will be released.

This is the second positive case confirmed at Hunter Lake Elementary. On August 7, the district confirmed a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

