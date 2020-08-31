Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Midtown Reopens to Two-Way Traffic

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPONSORED: August marked a major milestone for the Virginia Street Project in Midtown as a newly transformed Virginia Street reopened to two-way traffic.

We worked together, we worked hard, and we completed this project ahead of schedule. Many thanks to the Midtown business community for their steadfast perseverance, patience and collaboration to bring this project to fruition. And our sincere appreciation to the community as a whole for their ongoing support and patronage of the Midtown businesses during construction and the modified business operations due to the pandemic. We also want to thank the project partners for their support and leadership in delivering this project to the community: City of Reno, University of Nevada, Reno, and the Federal Transit Administration. We also thank our contractor, Sierra Nevada Construction, our construction manager, Atkins, and our design and environmental consultants NCE and CA Group.

The RTC project team produced a video (above) to celebrate the milestone, featuring community leaders and project partners sharing special messages to all of us. The video highlights the work that has been underway during the past two years.  We hope you enjoy it and encourage you to share it with your friends and family. Welcome back to Midtown!

More information:

For more information about the Virginia Street Project, click here, text VIRGINIA to 797979, sign up for weekly stakeholder updates, and follow RTC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

