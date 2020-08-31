Advertisement

Search on for hit-and-run driver who hit woman in crosswalk

Police are searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash.(Reno Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:05 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in which a woman was treated for injuries.

It happened Thursday, August 20, 2020 around 8:30 p.m. at Talus Way and North Virginia Street.

Police said they responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash and found a woman down in the street. She was taken to Renown Medical with non-life-threatening internal injuries. Police said the woman was in a marked crosswalk and had used the flashing beacons when she crossed the street.

One of the vehicles is described as a light colored, possibly white, SUV with dark paint or plastic along the lower quarter of the vehicle. Police said this vehicle is possibly a Jeep Cherokee. It was last seen heading east on Vista Rafael Parkway and turned south onto N. Virginia Street just before the crash.

The second vehicle of interest is described as a silver car, possibly a VW Golf, that was heading south on N. Virginia Street prior to the crash. It is unknown if there was any damage to the striking vehicle.

If you have any information about the vehicle and/or driver involved you’re asked to call the Reno Police Traffic Office 775-334-2141, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, via text at 847-411, or online at secretwitness.com.

