Reno Police trying to identify suspect in party shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to a party shooting on July 26, 2020.

The incident happened in the early morning hours at a student housing apartment on Enterprise Road in Northeast Reno.

Officers learned that a large fight had erupted at a party and several shots had been fired.

No one was injured, but the lone suspect gunman fired towards a crowd and an apartment building.

The suspect image was taken from a surveillance camera.

If you have information contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 321-4930, or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900, www.secretwitness.comm, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.

