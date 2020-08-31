Advertisement

REMSA announces tiered response system in Reno

To properly prioritize emergencies
A new tiered 911 response system was implemented in August, 2020.
By Ben Deach
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s not a new concept, but it is new to our area.

“Thousands of EMS agencies use a tiered response model,” said REMSA executive director Adam Heinz.

The agency is implementing a new tiered response system to make sure the most severe emergencies are prioritized.

“What we are using is an evidence based way to assign a priority to people calling 911,” Heinz added.

REMSA says a growing number of 911 calls are for things like a sore throat, a sprained ankle, or a high fever. With the new system, paramedics are now able to ensure that the highest level of service is available for life-threatening emergencies like cardiac arrest, strokes, or uncontrolled bleeding.

“The advantages are matching the level of clinical care to the patient’s complaint,” said Heinz. “Preserving those skilled advanced providers for the most severe medical emergencies.”

