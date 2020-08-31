Advertisement

Monday AM Weather

By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:42 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:10 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Sunday Web Weather

Forecast

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Areas of smoke will continue to drift into western Nevada and the Sierra at times through the weekend from the North Complex of fires in Plumas and Lassen Counties. Dry air will allow for decent overnight cooling, even as afternoon temperatures climb above average. A back-door cold front will not bring much weather change late in the weekend, but it will drop temperatures a few degrees for early next week. Another period of intense heat is possible as we welcome September. -Jeff

Forecast

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:37 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Dense Smoke Advisories are in effect until noon today. Expect a warm, hazy weekend with daytime highs in the low 90s around Reno.

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Mostly sunny, hazy skies are in the forecast through the weekend, with temperatures just above average for late August. A few afternoon and evening T-storms are possible, especially in the Sierra and north of I-80. A slight cool-down comes early next week, followed by more heat by Wednesday. -Jeff

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:42 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Smoke and haze is possible again for the next few days. Daytime highs will be slightly warmer than average through the weekend.

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:13 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Not as hot on Thursday, as highs will be around average for most areas. Drier air will allow for a cooler morning and we will be storm-free by afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze will continue to drift into the region. The weekend will start hotter, but there is a chance of more of a cool-down early next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:52 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect hazy skies today with a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Smoke and haze will continue to drift our way at times through the rest of this work week. A few T-storms are possible, mainly north of I-80. A back-door cold front is possible late in the weekend. If it pans out, this could bring cleaner, cooler air for a day or two. -Jeff

Forecast

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:46 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a hot and hazy Tuesday with a chance for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:17 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
A few T-storms are in the forecast overnight and into Tuesday. Smoke and haze will also continue to drift into the region at times from wildfires burning all over the West. Temperatures will cool a few degrees this week, back into the low 90s for valleys, with 80s at Lake Tahoe. -Jeff