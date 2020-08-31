Gov. Sisolak to announce residential eviction moratorium extension

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Steve Sisolak plans to announce an extension to Nevada’s residential eviction moratorium during a press conference from Las Vegas Monday evening.

It will be held at 5 p.m. at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building.

The eviction moratorium was set to expire Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

The governor’s office said the 45-day extension will allow counties to pay out short-term rental assistance to landlords, provide the courts more time to implement the newly-created residential eviction mediation program and develop electronic filing options, and allow the State to continue making progress on reducing the backlog of unemployment claims.

