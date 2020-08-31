Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak to announce residential eviction moratorium extension

Eviction Notice
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:02 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Steve Sisolak plans to announce an extension to Nevada’s residential eviction moratorium during a press conference from Las Vegas Monday evening.

It will be held at 5 p.m. at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building.

The eviction moratorium was set to expire Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

The governor’s office said the 45-day extension will allow counties to pay out short-term rental assistance to landlords, provide the courts more time to implement the newly-created residential eviction mediation program and develop electronic filing options, and allow the State to continue making progress on reducing the backlog of unemployment claims.

You can watch the governor’s address live on-air on KOLO 8 News Now, on our livestream, and on Facebook.

