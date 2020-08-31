Glider makes emergency landing on Lake Tahoe
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:29 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KINGS BEACH, Calif. (KOLO) - A glider made an emergency landing on Lake Tahoe Saturday, prompting a response from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe.
It happened in the King’s Beach and Brockway area.
There was one person on the glider who was rescued. No injuries were reported, the Coast Guard said.
Station Lake Tahoe recovered the glider and towed it to shore with the help of some Good Samaritan paddle boarders.
In a Facebook post, the Coast Guard said, “Great team effort with our government partner and local residents of the Tahoe basin.”
Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.