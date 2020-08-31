Former Wolf Pack football star publishes new children’s book

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Wolf Pack football player Stefphon Jefferson has published his first children’s book, called The Adventures of Luxton: the World Changer.

“I want to get this message out, because true change comes from impacting the younger generation,” said Jefferson.

The story is inspired by his two-year old son Luxton, and a sermon he heard on oversight.

“I decided I want to make sure my son has oversight, and he has management over whatever his gift is,” continued Jefferson.

The point of the story is that anyone can grow up to be anything they want, as long as they give it their all and try their hardest.

“You know, some people just want to be there” warned Jefferson. “They want the end goal instead of putting in the actual work.”

Jefferson put in a lot of work as a member of the Wolf Pack, setting single-season school records in rushing yards and touchdowns during his final season back in 2012. Despite that incredible success, he still feels that he could have done more.

“You know some little things that I could have tweaked a little bit better, as far as like learning the playbook better. Taking care of my body,” added Jefferson.

Through this book, he’s encouraging his kids and yours to cultivate their gifts and work to accomplish their dreams.

“I can achieve all. I can do it as long as I give my all and I serve my gift,” stressed Jefferson.

It’s the first in a series of children’s books he plans to publish every 3-5 months. He’s already written a non-fiction book for high school kids; what he calls a “Wisdom” book, which he plans to release when his son gets older.

“It kind of explains what I did, and what my son can do better to be better than me and create a legacy.”

Jefferson also hopes to compile his children’s book series into a TV show for a company like Netflix one day.

You can buy The Adventures of Luxton: the World Changer on Amazon for $13.95 on hardcover, or $9.50 for paperback. It’s gotten nine five-star reviews.

