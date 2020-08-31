Construction to continue through December on I-580

Carson City, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that northbound Interstate 580 lanes have now been shifted and reduced directly south of the spaghetti bowl as NDOT launches the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project. Additional overnight lane closures are also being announced. Through December, northbound I-580 lanes are split as crews replace aging interstate concrete. The existing interstate lanes are reduced between Mill Street and the spaghetti bowl 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, with middle lanes closed for reconstruction and traffic using lanes to both sides.

· Lane shifts/reductions through December: As of Aug. 20, I-580 northbound lanes are split and reduced between Mill Street and the spaghetti bowl.

- Left-hand lanes are designated for through traffic traveling to U.S. 395 north of the spaghetti bowl.

- Right lanes are for drivers accessing Interstate 80 and local interstate ramps such as Glendale Avenue.

- Speed limits reduced to 55 mph.

- Drivers should anticipate moderate travel delays.

· Announcement of new lane closures: Additional overnight lane reductions 9p.m. to 6a.m. nightly through October. In addition to the middle lane closures outlined by new roadway striping, drivers can also expect additional nighttime lane reductions from 9pm to 6am on I-580 northbound between Mill Street and the spaghetti bowl. The additional lane closures are needed for worker and driver safety. Intermittent overnight ramp closures will also take place, with marked detours available.

· Periodic single lane reductions will also take place on East Second/Mill streets near I-580 August through mid-October as above-ground utilities are moved underground in advance of road work. Crews will remove cracking interstate concrete which is more than 40 years old and replace it with approximately 20 inches of new roadway base and concrete. Roughly 4,000 cubic yards of new concrete will be placed on the lanes. Remaining northbound lanes will be resurfaced in later phases of construction, excluding certain right-hand (slow) lanes which were reconstructed nearly 10 years ago and will not be resurfaced. The improvements kick off construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences. Additional interstate improvements will be built in prioritized phases through 2039 as funding is identified. Approximately 250,000 vehicles per day currently travel through the spaghetti bowl. The Reno-Sparks population is expected to increase 27 percent by 2040. Without the future improvements, population growth is anticipated to lead to travel delay increases of 53 percent through the Spaghetti Bowl. Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.

