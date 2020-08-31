City of Reno offers financial assistance to small businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is offering financial assistance to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new temporary Small Business Economic Assistance Program will be funded by the City of Reno with funds received from the Coronavirus Relief Fund of the CARES Act.

Applications are being accepted starting Monday, August 31, 2020 through September 8, 2020.

According to the city, awards will be a maximum of $20,000 and must be associated with costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as personal protective equipment, business losses due to mandated closures or social-distancing requirements, and safety measures or other expenses reasonably needed to maintain operations.

To be eligible, businesses must:

Have an active City of Reno business license, have 20 or less full-time equivalent employees, and be committed to upholding all of the recommendations and/or comply with any mandates for reopening from the State of Nevada and/or the Washoe County Health District.

The city said it is prioritizing artists, musicians, women and minority-owned businesses, as well as small businesses that have had to close due to previous or current Governor Directives and Declarations.

For more detailed information, click here. You can also contact the City of Reno at 775-334-2365.

A related City of Reno program will provide one-time direct financial assistance to eligible nonprofits and small businesses that are creating innovative opportunities to engage in programming while remaining safe and socially distant. Nonprofit organizations and small businesses that incur expenses due to social-distancing requirements in order to continue to provide programs or services to the public and/or customers are encouraged to apply.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.