Washoe County will have school on Monday

Classroom graphic.
Classroom graphic.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:48 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District said there will be school on Monday.

The statement sent to families and staff on Sunday said forecasts are for the smoke to clear by Monday morning when class begins.

“As a result, we are planning to welcome our students back to school, whether that is in person or on the hybrid model,” the district said in a statement. “Tomorrow’s hybrid schedule Is A.”

The school district will speak with the National Weather Service early Monday to confirm the smoke is clearing.

Here is the school district statement:

Good afternoon this is the Washoe County School District with an important message for our Families and Staff.

In consultation with the National Weather Service, there is a high degree of confidence that, although there may be smoke in our region tonight and into the early morning hours tomorrow, Monday August 31, forecasts currently show the smoke clearing out by the time school schedules begin in the morning. As a result, we are planning to welcome our students back to school, whether that is in person or on the hybrid model. Tomorrow’s hybrid schedule Is A.

In order to have a consistent metric to make this decision, the district uses the Air Quality Index Scale and forecasts from the National Weather Service to guide decisions on the impacts of smoke and air quality. When the particulate matter range moves above 150 on the Air Quality Index Scale it is classed as unhealthy. That is when we will have distance learning throughout the district.

The school district Emergency Manager will speak with National Weather Service at 4am tomorrow to confirm that the smoke is clearing, as predicted. Families and staff will be alerted starting at 5:15am via a Connect Ed message as to the schedule for tomorrow.

For our Incline schools starting the school year tomorrow, there will possibly be separate messaging.

