Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A cold front moves in from the Northern Rockies to the Great Basin.

We’re not looking at a cool down, but the winds should help steer some smoke to the south.

Dry air continues into Monday with poor relative humidity.

Tuesday and Wednesday looks to be better as far as air quality.

A warming trend picks up into the last half of the week with temperatures bumping up to the upper 90′s.

8 Day Forecast Starting Aug 29 (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.