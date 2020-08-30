Police investigate possible shot fired at LA Trump caravan

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Police searched apartment buildings for three men following reports that someone may have fired a shot at a car caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump that rolled through Los Angeles.

Police responded to the sprawling complex shortly before noon Sunday after receiving reports that someone was throwing bottles and other items at vehicles on Ventura Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

One motorist reported a flat tire. Investigators didn’t immediately confirm whether a gun was fired.

Dozens of cars and trucks, many with Trump banners, honked and shouted their support of the president as the caravan moved through the San Fernando Valley.

