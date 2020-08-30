Advertisement

Police investigate possible shot fired at LA Trump caravan

President Donald Trump launches 2020 campaign Photo: The White House / Joyce N. Boghosian via MGN.
President Donald Trump launches 2020 campaign Photo: The White House / Joyce N. Boghosian via MGN.(KOLO)
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:25 PM PDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Police searched apartment buildings for three men following reports that someone may have fired a shot at a car caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump that rolled through Los Angeles.

Police responded to the sprawling complex shortly before noon Sunday after receiving reports that someone was throwing bottles and other items at vehicles on Ventura Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

One motorist reported a flat tire. Investigators didn’t immediately confirm whether a gun was fired.

Dozens of cars and trucks, many with Trump banners, honked and shouted their support of the president as the caravan moved through the San Fernando Valley.  

